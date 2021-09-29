Imbabura Sunrise, Cotacachi, Ecuador

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This is an image of Imbabura volcano just outside Cotacachi, Ecuador. It is awe inspiring on any day, but this day, just as the sun is rising it is spectacular. Cotacachi is about 8,000 ft, the top of the volcano is 15,190 ft. It sits right across from what the natives call Mama Cotacachi, Imbabura is considered the father. Cotacachi itself sits in a valley between the two and the indigenous consider themselves the children of the pair. I was living there at the time so had many opportunities to capture both of them, but this day was a real gift, good thing I was up and about early enough not to miss it.

The Andes, like most mountains ranges are full of mystery and beauty that’s hard to express in words, being there is transformative in many ways, the air, the views, the people who have leaned to thrive in the valleys and heights all make for wonderful, unique experiences. Ecuador is a truly beautiful country, rich in landscapes, wildlife and people. It is a birders paradise, over 250 species of hummingbirds, alone. It also sits on the Ecuador, which makes for some interesting happenings, like the change in direction of water flowing down the drain on either side of an invisible line. But I digress, this is about clouds in the landscape. I have taken, over the years many, many such images, but none can outdo this one with the sun just rising, and a few lights coming on in the village below. One gets just so many images like this, I feel fortunate indeed to have experienced this particular sunrise.

