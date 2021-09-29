Coastal Morning Blues, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

As all landscape photographers know, the best quality light often occurs around sunrise and sunset times. What this entails is that to benefit from that light, it is necessary to be on the location on time, to be able to make the photograph that we have in our mind. On this occasion, I woke up very early on a July morning, and drove to this area of the southwest Portuguese coast. Parking the car at the end of a dirt track, I walked the remaining distance to reach this viewpoint. The view is wonderful, including the Cabo Sardão lighthouse in the far distance and the small beach hidden between the tall dark cliffs.

I walked around the area for a while, making several photos, to evaluate the framing and shutter speed, before deciding on this combination of exposure parameters. The morning was quiet, with a low cloud ceiling coming over the coastline, and I wanted to enhance that feeling. The sea was also quiet, which resulted in a strong aqua-marine colour away from the rocky areas. I also like the contrast between the dark vertical rock layers and the white quartz veins that crisscross the outcrops. The beacon of the lighthouse nicely complements the overall blueish tone of the scene.

I remained in the area for another hour or so, until the sun came up. It is a very rewarding experience to be in such natural environs and feel the pulse of the surrounding landscape and living beings at the break of day. There is a sense of belonging and being in tune with Nature.

