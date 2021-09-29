Aerial view of Spiti River, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Lahul-Spiti Dist is a district in Himachal Pradesh, India. Spiti river is passing through this whole district from west to east. Near to district head quarter Kaza, Spiti river widens and create an amazing landscape.

It was when I was traveling for Langza village from Kaza, I had this amazing aerial view and hence I tried to capture it.

I used my Sony A7RIII camera attached with Sony 24-70GM lens. The biggest challenge was to have a proper exposure balance and white balance for this image.

