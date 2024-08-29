Crescent Beach, Surrey, BC, Canada

Many photographers seek out particular times of the day to capture the special effect of natural lighting, and I am no exception! “Golden Hour” at Crescent Beach is a favorite time for my evening walk.

On this particular day, the glow from the sun's receding rays cast a magnificent hue on the outline of the curves of the shore. The still waters further enhanced the definition of the “crescent” or curved shape of this natural bay on the Pacific Ocean.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now