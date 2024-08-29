    Search
    Crescent Beach, Surrey, BC, Canada
    By Maryalice Wood

    Many photographers seek out particular times of the day to capture the special effect of natural lighting, and I am no exception! “Golden Hour” at Crescent Beach is a favorite time for my evening walk.

    On this particular day, the glow from the sun's receding rays cast a magnificent hue on the outline of the curves of the shore. The still waters further enhanced the definition of the “crescent” or curved shape of this natural bay on the Pacific Ocean.


