Watkins Glen State Park, New York, USA

Watkins Glen State Park in the Finger Lakes region of western New York state features waterfalls in a deep gorge. A winding footpath cut into the sides of the gorge leads visitors along the waterfalls.

This is a very popular place to visit. Many photographers have taken outstanding photographs there, including the scene in this image. My favorite time of year to visit Watkins Glen State Park is in the autumn when color in the trees above the gorge has peaked, but large numbers of leaves have started falling into the gorge. The falling leaves create carpets of color on the sloping sides of the gorge. An overcast day helped bring out the colors in the leaves and mute the contrast in this image.

I used a 30-second exposure to help accentuate the white water since the water flow was a little low. The only challenge was waiting for people to move from the scene and keeping water dripping from above off the front ND filter while taking images. I cut short, taking a series of long exposures to make way for another photographer waiting to take my place.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now