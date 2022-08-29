The Belvedere, San Quirico D’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image was captured during the "Blue Hour" at 05.59 in the morning in the valley of San Quirico, D' Orcia in Tuscany in Italy. It is quite an experience to witness this kind of scene that develops in front of you while at the same time listening to the sounds of all the various animals and birds slowly waking from their slumber resulting in a beautiful dawn chorus.

The villa in the scene is known as The Belvedere and it is probably one of the most photographed locations in the world. In May, early morning and late evening are usually the best times to capture color landscape images with the light getting very harsh between these times. this time of the year temperatures can range from -1 Degrees Centigrade in the morning up to 35 Degrees Centigrade by mid-day. Cooling again by late evening. Tuscany is definitely a paradise for landscape photographers.

