    Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, USA

    By Bill Sisson

    Ricketts Glen State Park in Pennsylvania features more than 20 waterfalls scattered along hiking trails. To capture this image I had to place my camera about 18 inches above the water. The low camera placement is essential to hiding a foot bridge that is just behind the top of the waterfall. The low angle also helps emphasize the white water in the foreground. In shooting waterfalls I often try to have an eye-catching foreground with lines leading to the waterfall in the mid-ground, and forest in the background. This is a two-exposure blend. I took a 30 second exposure for the falls and white water to draw out the lines in the white water. I used a 5 second exposure for the trees to deal with a slight breeze ruffling the leaves.

