Red Mountain 3 Summit, Near Silverton, Colorado, USA

Stormy cold afternoon atop Red Mountain #3 looking onto an area of the San Juan Mountain Range called The Amphitheater; with Gladstone beneath me. Red Mountain is a set of three peaks in the San Juan Mountains of western Colorado in the United States, about 5 miles south of Ouray. The mountains get their name from the reddish iron ore rocks that cover the surface. Several other peaks in the San Juan Mountains likewise have prominent reddish coloration from iron ore and are also called "Red Mountain 1. 2 and 3".

Nearby Red Mountain Pass is named after Red Mountain. (I got a lot of this information from Wikipedia) Red Mountain 3 is extremely difficult to access. There is a private road to the summit, that used to be grandfathered use privileged by a couple of locals, however it is no longer available for the public to access. Many of my most favorite captures of the Ouray area are from this summit. Red Mountain Pass, or 1-550 lies between the towns of Silverton and Ouray, both famous in their own rite, both historic mining towns that cater to tourist these days. In all of the United States, I'd rank the San Juan Mountain range as one of the most scenic.

I captured this image handheld, as I walked around the summit. There isn't anything clever or tricky about my exposure. I will say, that I am drawn to clouds and feel their incorporation into the majority of the images I capture add significant interest, even though the scene was powerful without them. These clouds were moving. I have a couple of exposures where I seated my camera onto my tripod to blur the clouds, but felt the 160 shutter speed, which was enough to freeze their movement, was the most successful from this vantage point. I am a fan of leading lines, and trying to complete lines on the edges of images when I get the chance to do so. I like the three strong horizontal layers of this image.

