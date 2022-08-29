Husfjellet Mountain, Senja Island, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

That was our first trip to Northern Norway. We chose the time when the polar day ends. It is an incredibly beautiful time of year on the island of Senja. Sunset and sunrise last about an hour. At night there is twilight with a soft light that lasts 2-3 hours.

I took this shot on one of those nights. We camped on Husfjellet Mountain. This is a very popular tourist attraction with a lot of people there. That is why I went to a nearby mountain that evening. The trail to the top was barely noticeable because people do not go here often.

I watched the sunset already from the top of the mountain, where incredible views opened. These views are difficult to find in popular Instagram blogs. While I was enjoying the scenery, a fog began to form over the fjord.The light fog gradually turned into thick clouds, from which only the tops of the mountains were seen. From this point, Husfjellet looked unusual and beautiful. I took tons of photos, but only a few shots I was happy with.

We worked a lot. Each of our photo sessions lasted 5-8 hours from sunset to sunrise. We rested and slept during the day. Despite the fact that these were very popular locations, we were still able to fully enjoy nature and peace among the majestic nature. That trip to Senja Island will be remembered for a long time.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now