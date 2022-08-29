Del Norte Coast Redwoods SP, CA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The lands where the Redwoods of Northern California live are undoubtedly some of the most special places on earth. And one of the most special places to me personally. When I'm there, I feel like I've been transported to another world when I walk among these misty giants.

The coastal fog that often flows into the groves during the dry summer months to nourish these ancient behemoths also create the beautiful light and mood I crave to capture with my lens. The fog and mist created diffused, ethereal light that softened and added mood the this intimate scene. And the blooming rhododendrons were icing on the cake. I can't wait to return.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

