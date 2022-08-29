Blue Oak Trees, Coulterville, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Winter Scene from my balcony. I love it when the snow coats everything like a blanket, transforming the land into a winter wonderland. The snow never stays long, but I enjoy it while it lasts.

My balcony is a good vantage point to look down into the Sierra Nevada foothills. This area of the foothills has lots of blue oak trees. They can be very photogenic, especially with snow on their branches. I like how the dark trunks stand out in stark contrast to the white snow.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now