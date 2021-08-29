Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The Grand Canyon is on many photographers’ bucket list of destinations and I imagine everyone who actually makes the trip will never forget it. I visited as part of a father-son trip where Grand Canyon and Bryce Canyon National Parks made up the itinerary. Nothing prepares you for just how big the Grand Canyon is and it is truly humbling to stand on the rim and gaze at the landscape. Rim gazing is certainly nice, but like all national parks, you must hike to learn about the true character of the place. And one thing I quickly realized is that calling it “the” Grand Canyon is a bit misleading and downright contradicts the enormity of the place.

As you hike down into the canyon the views are constantly changing along with the ways the rocks interact with light and shadows. The river itself is a bit mysterious hiding behind and below so many layers of rock – on our first couple of day hikes we didn’t catch many glimpses of it. On our last day, however, we headed out toward Desert View and started hiking from Lipan Point. We had the trail to ourselves and this view of the river and inner gorge made the canyon truly come alive. The winding river and exposed layers of rocks evoked thoughts of how it came to be and how that story continues to unfold. The mighty Colorado River, indeed.

