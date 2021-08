Dune Flowers, Melbourne Beach, FL, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This is an older photo I took back in 2014 when I was still living in central Florida. I loved going the beach but not for the same reasons that others do. I went looking for storm clouds, waves, and other more interesting scenes. I happened upon these vines growing on the dunes and noticed the bright purple flowers, and green leaves. I thought it would make a nice contrast to the storm clouds out at sea. I have no idea what they're called but I like them.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now