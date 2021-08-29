Dune Flowers, Melbourne Beach, FL, USA

Picture Story
This is an older photo I took back in 2014 when I was still living in central Florida. I loved going the beach but not for the same reasons that others do. I went looking for storm clouds, waves, and other more interesting scenes. I happened upon these vines growing on the dunes and noticed the bright purple flowers, and green leaves. I thought it would make a nice contrast to the storm clouds out at sea. I have no idea what they're called but I like them.
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor