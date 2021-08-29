Dandelion, Catalonia, Spain

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Many dandelion flowers in the fields of North of Catalonia are either pulled out or trampled on before they can grow and flourish. Nevertheless, not far from open fields, there was a comfortable place with enough sunlight and water, where some of them were kept nicely hidden behind blades of tall, green grass and trees. However, after some time, the dandelion’s petals were no longer the lively yellow colour it had once been. The dandelion’s seeds had matured, and as a result, the vibrant little flower had morphed into a sphere of soft white. As time passes, this structure opens up into a gossamer ball, the whiteness of which is striking. This ball is made up of myriads of plumed seeds or pappus, ready to be blown off when completely ripe, by the slightest breeze.

