The Magic Wind, St Robert, Quebec, Canada

In July 2024, I wanted to go scouting in agricultural regions 2 hours East of Montreal; using Google Maps, I planned to avoid highways by using secondary roads to be able to stop and park safely on the side of the road.

On the small Picoudie road near St-Robert village, I saw a small wind farm. I stopped and parked the car safely on the side of the road. In my province, wind turbines do not have a good reputation. People say that such a farm rots the landscape and they make a lot of noise. The government has clearly expressed its intention to set up tons of it to support the future energy demand.

Honestly, from a photographer's perspective, I found these white turbines cute and elegant. I took my tripod and camera. I installed my 10-stop ND filter. I composed and framed the scene using a 114 mm focal length. When I triggered the shutter, the camera exposed the scene for 6.4 sec. It created a beautiful motion blur as if they were activated by very strong winds! It was on the spot, and during postprocessing, there was no noise!

One day, these beauties may help us to recharge our cameras' batteries!

That day, using small roads found on Google Maps, I safely captured more than 250 images. I will do it again.

