The Lighthouse, Cap de Ses Salinas, Majorca, Spain

In June of this year, I went to Majorca to visit my friend. Of course, I travelled around the island in search of shots. I found a few interesting places for a landscape photographer. One of them is the lighthouse on the Cap de Ses Salinas peninsula.

I went there in the evening to photograph the sunset. The journey took me about an hour. I had never been there before, so I left much earlier to find a good place to photograph. I arrived at the location an hour and a half before sunset. In fact, I always like to arrive at the photoshoot earlier. I don't like to rush. I love to experience everything that is happening around me at my own pace.

When I got there, it turned out that I had to walk a few hundred meters along the rocky coast. When I found the right place, I still had an hour until sunset. Taking my time, I set up my tripod, took the camera out of my backpack, screwed on the ND filter and started taking pictures.

I wanted to capture the movement of the water in the photo. I experimented with the shutter speed. After a dozen or so attempts, I took this photo. The shutter speed was 1 second.

There was no one around me. Just me and the waves crashing against the rocky shore of Majorca. I stayed there until late at night. The sky was cloudless. I decided to take a photo of the Milky Way. The sunset trip was a bit longer. After returning, I developed the image in Lightroom, making basic adjustments.

