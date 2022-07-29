Sparks Lake Sunrise, Bend, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I'm fortunate to live an easy 25 minute drive from Sparks Lake and I've spent countless sunrises there. This particular morning was my favorite. The night before, an autumn storm had dusted the summits of two of our local volcanoes, South Sister ( left) and Broken Top(right) with a fresh coat of snow, giving them extra texture and depth.

Sunrise photographs at Sparks Lake are often dependent upon a lack of cloud cover to the east and the presence of clouds over the summits of the mountains. On this stunning morning, I was blessed with wonderfully cooperative clouds and blissfully still waters. The light show was sublime, allowing me to capture one of my favorite images from one of my favorite locations in my home state of Oregon.

