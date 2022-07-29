Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park. Colorado USA at 14,259 feet (4,346 meters) is the 16th highest of 54 mountain peaks over 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) in the state of Colorado. It is one of three mountain peaks over 14,000 feet on what is known as the Front Range, which is the Eastern side of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

Early morning on July 5 I drove to my favorite place to photograph Longs Peak at sunrise and then on throughout Rocky Mountain National Park. Due to the constantly-changing weather in the mountains it’s always a gamble as to what you’ll experience. This particular morning was a winner. As usual at sunrise in the mountains, it was pretty chilly but well worth a few shivers to watch such an amazing morning event.

Awesome mountain scenes are easy to find, but it can take a little work to get a camera to capture what our eyes see. Successfully photographing sunrise in the mountains can sometimes require some experimenting and experience to assure good detail. I used the small aperture to maintain good contrast details, and a higher ISO than normal to get a little faster shutter speed (even though the camera was tripod mounted) to also help maintain detail in the snow and shadows. Only a good UV filter was used on the lens. Metering a high-contrast scene can be tricky, but I always look for what would appear to match a medium gray (18%). On this particular morning, that area happened to be right about the center of my composition.

