Murchisons Gap Sunrise, Broadford, Australia

Murchison Gap is a farmland valley a few hours drive north from Melbourne Australia. The valley often fills with fog and creates a spectacular inversion during winter mornings. I had on several previous occasions tried to visit during a foggy morning to watch the sun rise atop a pillow of morning fog, only to have found the fog to be overwhelmingly thick and the sun barely visible.
This occasion rewarded persistence and as the sun rose through a thin strip of sky and behind low clouds. With the morning sunrise he fog began to transform from into a gentle mass that ebbed and flowed throughout the valley.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor