Dune 45 Sunrise, Sossusvlei, Namibia

Dune 45 is a ‘star dune’ in the Sossusvlei area of the Namib-Naukluft National Park, in south-western Namibia. Its name (rather unromantically) comes from the fact that it is situated 45km from the Sesriem gate, the main access point to the park. Rather more exciting is that ‘star dunes’ are relatively rare and form only in places where wind blows from varied directions over the course of a year, creating three or more arms radiating from the peak.

The sand dunes of the Namib Desert were created by sand carried by the wind from the coast of Namibia. The sand here is 5 million years old and is red in colour due to its iron oxide content. As the lighting changes with the time of day, so does the appearance of the dunes’ characteristic colour, allowing for interesting photographs at any time.

We started to climb Dune 45 in the pre-dawn light and watched the sun break the horizon from a plateau part way up. I decided to continue on to the top of Dune 45 and, as I set off, I was treated to this view of a pristine ridge line bathed in the early morning light. I was shooting handheld and without filters so exposed for the sky, knowing that I could raise the shadows in post production. I used a middle range aperture to balance a fast enough shutter speed with an ISO that was not too high.

The sun had risen by the time I reached the top. Even so, the view was worth the ‘trail breaker’ effort – a view made even more special as I had it all to myself.

