    Balnarring, Victoria, Australia
    By Deb Cochrane

    I returned to Australia after living in the US for 10 years and I craved to be by the ocean again. I had seen images of this Zig Zag groin and was determined to find it and photograph it at sunrise.

    I was living about 1.5 hours drive from this location and it was summer, so getting out of bed at 3.30 am was my first challenge of the day!

    I had done my research on tide times, cloud cover, etc so thought all was in place. I had googled mapped it and had a pretty good idea of where it was but had never actually been there before. I followed a path to the beach with my head torch. Luckily I had picked the right path and stepping onto the beach the old Zig Zag groin was right there! My excitement was quickly checked by a big bank of cloud on the horizon which would smothered any colour I had hoped for. The tide was also not in far enough and the groin was only partly in the water.

    I took a few shots mainly for reference and went off to have breakfast, knowing I would be back.

    Well as they say, 3rd time lucky!

    On this particular morning all the elements came together. I was wanting to capture the subtle colours that the sunrise was casting in the water but the wind was blowing and the water was choppy. I used my 6 stop ND to smooth the water with a 114 sec exposure.

    I also wanted the image to be moody but peaceful.

    I love this location and I am living much closer to it now so my early rises wont have to be quite so early!

