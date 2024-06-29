On The Cusp of Winter, Kaltenberg, Bavaria, Germany

I am always on the lookout for lone trees and was blown away to find this beautiful oak literally 500 metres from my front door last year. You have to get low to minimise interference on the horizon, but I was delighted to catch the first snow at the end of autumn, meaning the leaves were still on the tree (and coating the ground after the snow). Sometimes it all comes together.

