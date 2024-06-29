    Search
    Lidiard Park, Swindon, England
    By Wojciech Kurtek

    The photo was taken in 2017 while walking through the lovely Lidiard Park in Swindon; the tree immediately caught my eye. There were plenty of other healthy and green trees around, but this definitely attracted my attention.

    Without hesitation, I took a few photos, and to this day, it is still one of my favourite photos. A few years after the photo was taken, my sister informed me that the tree in the photo had been cut down due to disease. Today, the tree is history, and its trace remains only in photographs.


