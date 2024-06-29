Deadvlei Trees, Sossusvlei, Namibia

How I would love to spend a night in this place: as relentlessly as the sun burns down on us during the day, the starry sky at night is so wonderfully clear and bright in this Namibian place. As an ordinary tourist, you have no chance of being allowed to stay in this part of Sossusvlei before sunrise or after sunset. You arrive in groups after sunrise, in large jeeps through the gates of the national park. After arriving at the Deadvlei dunes at around 9 o'clock, only a few slopes are still in the shade for a short time. These moments are precious and last only a short time.

You have to be quick, follow your intuition, and try it out. The terrain is extremely attractive. The photographers in a group immediately spread out across the plain, as you can easily see in the picture. There are groups of trees, occasionally pairs or single trees, as here. You can't stand it in the heat for longer than two hours. Afterwards, we had a late breakfast before returning to the hotel and leaving the national park.

The background consists of a band of blue sky without clouds, orange-red sand dunes and the yellowish-white soil of the dried-up riverbed. Rarely does a river die in this depression after a downpour. A long time ago, as evidenced by the dead trees, there was even more moisture here.

I took the picture with my Leica Q without a tripod. This camera has a fixed focal length of 28mm. At f/8 and ISO 200, the exposure time was 1/250s. What was important to me was the completeness of the shadow cast by my lonely tree in the foreground.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now