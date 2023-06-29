Swanage Beach, Dorset, England

I made this image during a few days' trips in Dorset, during which I had the chance to meet several well-known photographers. During this stay, I will even have the privilege of spending a day with Jeremy Walker, during which he introduced me to the art of minimalism.

We started our day (5:00 AM!) at Corfe Castle, with an incredible sunrise, then headed out to Swanage Beach to get down to business. I had none of my usual cues. I couldn't wait to get started!

Jeremy asked me to get my ND filters out of my bag, but so far, I was only using 3 densities: 3, 6 and 10 stops. As the sun was already high, my ND 10 stops filter only allowed me to obtain a long exposure of 8 seconds. Jeremy then explained the usefulness of having an ND 15 stop in addition to daylight. Indeed, with this filter (that Jeremy graciously lent me), we went from 8 seconds to 4 minutes! The session could begin.

Swanage Beach, in addition to being a charming place, offers elements to incorporate in the foreground in the composition. And if you are lucky enough to have beautiful clouds in the sky and a little wind, the magic will work during the 4 minutes. Different attempts will undoubtedly be necessary, but the result will be worth it.

In addition to the 15-stop ND Filter for this image, we reduced the exposure time to 123 seconds by increasing the sensitivity to ISO 200 and using a Hard 2-stop GND Filter.

At the end of these shots, we took the road again towards Kimmeridge Bay, still for the same exercise. However, before continuing, we stopped at Clavell's café for an excellent, well-deserved Full English Breakfast, waking up having rung 6 hours earlier.

