Lake Superior, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada

I live in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, 50% of the year, a pretty compact city next to Lake Superior. It's a big lake, and many lake-side summer cottage kinds of houses are around.

However, winter is extremely cold, minus 20-30 Celsius. Ask yourself? Why are you going out on such a hectic hottest day? Why are you going out on such an icy coldest day? Why are you going to such remote, dangerous places? Why are you waiting for hours for its birds to come out?

Well, photographers know that milestone golden view is coming; it's an instinct and hitting your heart; we are receiving a super invitation from somewhere.

So I went out on a cold day, as I could say that I went out many times on cold days. I was frozen everywhere, with nonstop icy air. Often I didn't know how to deal with it. Holding the camera, I couldn't press the shutter with my frozen finger, but I knew the view was fantastic, just unbelievable shocking scenery in front of me, and I didn't know if my photos would turn out to be sparkling or what? Maybe it could be all shaky and blurry. Then oh well, I'm already here, so keep on.

