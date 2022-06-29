Coconino County Windmill, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Arizona USA, is an amazing place to capture the setting or rising sun.Due to the lack of humidity the skies typically explode with color when the conditions are good.The Navajo Reservation is no exception to the rule. The open landscape on Navajo tribal lands is located in the States of Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona in the Southwest portion of the United States.

The views of the expansive vistas go on for miles. The Navajo Nation is home to approximately 180,000 full time residents with many living outside of the three big towns. The remainder of the 25,000 square miles or 72,000 kilometers are sparsely populated.

Farming sheep and cows are a popular occupation for the people of this land. Windmills are a frequent sight on the reservation and not only provide for important landmarks but they are also a valuable source of water in the arid desert.

On this particular day the weather was looking very promising for a colorful sunset. With Arizona being so dry, the particles that move gently through the thin air disperse and refract the colors in the sky. The particles float effortlessly with a calm breeze. The scattered particles fill the air and with more particles you get more color hence a beautiful sunset. There are days when the skies explode with color.

Arizona has the perfect conditions for beautiful sunsets. During the month of May, Arizona is particularly dry and presents perfect conditions for amazing sunsets. The Navajo Nation host beautiful skies with its open expansive vistas and dry arid deserts.

