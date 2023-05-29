Arches National Park, Utah, USA

The desert of southern Utah is a harsh climate for sustaining life let alone cattle ranching. Despite the arid conditions, John Wesley Wolfe and his son Fred developed a cattle operation in the early 1900's on some of the most meager water supply in the area. Wolfe Ranch is a desolate and lonely place. Long since abandoned by the Wolfe family, Wolfe Ranch is now a National Historic Site located within Arches National Monument. The ranch stands as a testimony to the grit, determination and sustainability of life.

This photo was taken in the late afternoon on a humid day with thunder storms rolling in and out. Light doggedly streams in despite the clouds and rain.

