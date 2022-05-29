The Bridge of Lolis, Epirus, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

At the northwestern tip of Greece is the mountain range of Pindos. Zagorochoria is an area that includes about 50 small stone-built traditional villages that are crossed by various rivers and are therefore full of stone bridges. Early in the spring the nature has not yet grown, but the magic of the area abounds in all seasons. This bridge is located just before the village of Mikro Papingo. It was early in the afternoon when I crossed a path until I went down to the riverbed just below the bridge.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now