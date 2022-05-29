Sydney Harbour Bridge, NSW, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Affectionately known as the ‘Coathanger’ by locals, the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia comes alive during the annual Vivid Festival. It is an intrinsic part of the city and can be walked and cycled across or even climbed for incredible views of the harbour and city.

This iconic bridge is the world’s largest steel arch bridge which took eight years to build and opened in 1932. It was nicknamed ‘The Iron Lung’ because of the 1,400 jobs it provided during the Great Depression. Its massive span is constructed of British and Australian steel, held together by 6 million hot forged rivets, and supported by reinforced concrete foundations dug to a depth of 12.2 metres and finished off with 272,000 litres of paint. Nowadays it takes 100 people and 2 robots to paint the bridge and because it is so large, by the time they are finished it is time to start all over again! Four imposing, granite-faced pylons rise 89 metres to complete the image of what is possibly Australia's best-known symbol.

Accidents were unfortunately common during the construction and sadly 16 men lost their lives. But one fortunate man who slipped and fell 55m into the harbour survived by managing to do a somersault in mid- air and thereby landing on his feet into the water instead of his head. He sustained a few broken ribs and was awarded a medal by the company.

The Sydney Harbour Bridge was not just a remarkable feat of engineering. It was a work of art that appealed to the imaginations of filmmakers, painters and photographers who admired the intriguing geometric design and the saga of the bridge's construction. The bridge has become the centre piece of New Year celebrations being the primary platform for fireworks and recently for Sydney’s VIVID light show.

