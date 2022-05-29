Jaegerspris, Sjaelland, Denmark

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
Since the start of the pandemic I have tried to find some local spots to photograph. I found this little sump on an trip one early morning in April this year. It was close to one nice location that I discovered during the pandemic, and had I photograph several times before that morning. On the way back I stopped the car to enjoy the rest of my coffee...... Walked around and realised that if I went 100 meters further into the wood it would turn into a sump..... I returned to the location three more mornings and was lucky to find this comp the last time, just before the leaves turned dark.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor