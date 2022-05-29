Delicate Arch, Arches National Park, Utah, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On a cold January afternoon I hiked out to Delicate Arch a couple of hours before sunset. My goal was to capture Delicate Arch in a winter sunset scene. I had not paid any attention to the lunar cycle for that month, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the waxing three-quarter moon rising. As the sun set the temperatures continued to drop. Shivering to stave off the cold I held out past the blue hour before making my way back to my vehicle at the parking lot. Fortunately, the light of the moon made it very easy to navigate the slickrock back to the parking lot.

