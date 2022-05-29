Belogradchik, Bulgaria

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The first time I went to this little ark in the rock and saw it is facing south and south west I thought why not to try night sky through the ark. I created a plan using my phone app and saw it was possible to make such a picture in the summer till the early autumn. So I took a friend for company last autumn and we traveled to the place. It was possible to take a good tripod, two cameras and a star tracker to the location as it is near the road. The image is composite of 2 - one for the foreground and one for the stars. I took the foreground image at the end of golden hour. Then we waited 2-3 hours and I took the stars image with the Milky Way core using the other camera which was mounted on star tracker for longer exposure.

