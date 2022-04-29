Crystal Cave, Kutztown, PA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Crystal cave is great underground cave, located near Kutztown, PA, is known for its abundance of milky white formations that have thrilled visitors for over 145 years. The endless number of crystalline formations on the walls and ceiling of Crystal Cave are what gave it its name. The cave is 125 feet underground, with a temperature of 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

A dark narrow hole leading into the side of a steep hill was accidentally discovered in 1871. Dripping water, rock and time... are the 3 ingredients needed to form a cave.

Formed from deposits of dripping water on a sloping ceiling, these thin sheets of calcite colored by iron oxide are called Drapery, resembling strips of "bacon".

The cave was well-lightened, but to take pictures, a flash is a must. Since dripping water is constant, the path is slippery too. While the temperature is at 54 most of the time, I recommend to go in Winter especially during weekday, as the number of visitors will be minimal and you can get a good chance to see the formations and take photos.

