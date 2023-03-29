Squamish, BC, Canada

It was on the way back to Vancouver from Whistler, BC. Squamish is outdoor heaven, with some glacier lakes and Squamish river around. This photo is the Mount Tantalus (behind) and Squamish river surrounded by the deep forest, so it is the bold eagle's territory to catch the salmons when the season arrives.

When you visit Squamish, you will have many photo shooting areas; I pulled over my car on the sea-to-sky highway and stopped at some locations as I wanted to take the full front view of the mountain.

