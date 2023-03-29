South Denali Viewpoint, Alaska, USA

Mt. McKinley is one of the United States' most iconic mountains. As such, it is a tourist magnet and on many photographers' bucket lists.

An advantage of living in Southcentral Alaska is that I can visit Denali National Park frequently; even so, clouds often hide the mountain from view. However, the Denali South Viewpoint, just 40 air miles south of Mt. McKinley, provides stunning views of the mountain when it is visible, especially for those willing to venture off the beaten path.

During the summer, tour buses and carloads of visitors and vacationers stop at the viewpoint on their way to Denali National Park. But I usually find myself alone at the viewpoint when I stop for a sunset photo opportunity since, during summer months, the sunset can be as late as 11:55 PM.

This image was from mid-August on my fifth summer attempt for a sunset alongside Mt. McKinley. The previous trips solely for a sunset at the viewpoint were disappointing because the great mountain refused to reveal itself. Getting an image of the mountain you can be proud of is a rewarding challenge, often preceded by many failures, but that mountain does call to me.

