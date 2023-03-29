Sarakiniko Beach, Milos Islalnd, Greece

Such harsh conditions to work with. The waves were incredible. They were big, washing onto the rocks and creating nice streaks of foamy white water. However, the wind was too strong to photograph anywhere close to the breaking waves. It was constantly covering the front glass of the lens with sea spray.

I can imagine the conditions were similar when tanker Africa hit the rocks here during the storm in 2003. After a while, I realised that the only way to get anything that morning was to escape the shore. It took a bit of scrambling, but I eventually found an elevated spot with a good composition.

There was a cave at the foot of the cliff where I set up my composition, so there was not much spray from crashing waves blown up over the edge. Probably the greatest problem was the wind gusts. I weighed the tripod down, but I would still get a lot of blurry images. I was taking shot after shot whenever a wave washed onto the rocks. I hoped there would be at least a few good frames to work with. Ultimately, I did not get more than this composition, but even that was enough.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now