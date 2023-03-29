Praz De Fort, Valais, Switzerland

I was in Switzerland for two weeks; it was maybe the worst weather I have ever seen during the swiss summer and lasted the whole two weeks. I was trying to be creative and come up with moodier photos, but overall it was quite depressing.

How often do you really get to be in beautiful places like this? Luckily for me, there was a break in the weather on the very last day. I just went crazy and spent all day running around the mountains, trying as hard as I could to find some compositions in the sunny weather; this one turned out to be one of my favorites.

