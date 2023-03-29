Marina Taina, Tahiti, French Polynesia

I captured this breathtaking panorama of Mo'orea island from Marina Taina, located on the western side of the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia.

I arrived early in the morning to avoid crowds and waited patiently for the full moon to align perfectly with the island's silhouette. The calm and peaceful ocean provided a serene atmosphere for my shooting time.

In the distance, the small amount of white is actually large waves generated by strong ocean currents originating from New Zealand, according to the local boat owners.

The island of Mo'orea remains relatively untouched by civilization, and I aimed to convey its primordial beauty in my image. It has also been featured in numerous movies, including The Bounty and Pacification.

The image is a panorama consisting of five individual frames, seamlessly stitched together using Photoshop.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now