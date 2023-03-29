Eisenerz, Styria, Austria

The picture captures the breathtaking beauty of a mountain range illuminated by the warm glow of the setting sun. Finally, after a strenuous three-hour climb, I reached an elevation of 2100 meters (6900 ft), capturing the last light of the day.

The vibrant orange hue of the sky contrasts beautifully with the rugged peaks of the mountains, creating a stunning vista that speaks to the majesty and grandeur of nature.

The image is a testament to the rewards of perseverance and the joy of witnessing such a wondrous sight.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now