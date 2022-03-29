Lake Bled, Slovenia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Being on a European Comenius school visit, we were really fortunate to be taken by our host school in Ljubljana to Lake Bled, a really wonderful spot and really rightfully so! On arriving there we started a stroll around the lake and one could not resist the temptation of clicking the camera all the time. The weather was not favourable and rather greyish but, nevertheless, the scenery was worth photographing. This shot was a full-frame one but I thought that a panoramic crop matched the scene better. The island in the middle of the lake drew my attention and the blooming tree made a really nice frame to it.

