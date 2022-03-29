Derwent Island on Derwent Water, Keswick, Lake District, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I’ve been visiting the Lake District in the UK for the best part of forty years and in particular have stayed in Keswick many times during those visits. It’s an attractive town and a great base for exploring the lakes and fells of the northern part of the Lake District. Derwent Lake, which sits at southern end of the town is very popular and has been photographed by just about every photographer that has been to the lakes (as it’s affectionately known as), including myself on many occasions. Derwent Island sits a couple of hundred metres out into the lake and is owned by the National Trust. It’s been inhabited by a multitude of people including German miners in the 16th century and prior to them, monks and royalty.

Although the island itself is attractive in it’s own right, it’s the splendour of the whole lake with the backdrop of the much walked Catbells and the other fells which really make the scene. The start of Borrowdale can be seen at the far end of the lake.

The panorama is made up of six separate images taken in mid September shortly before 7.30am while the lake is still quiet and peaceful. The ferries haven’t started their round the lake trips yet and the hustle and bustle of this normally hectic area is a little way off yet. September is also a good time to visit the area as the autumn colours are starting to appear and the main throng of the vast number of tourists that visit here is starting to ease off. The light is also a bit less harsh and a reasonable amount of cloud can be counted on to break up the monotony of a blue sky.

