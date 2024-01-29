Saariselka, Lapland, Finland

This winter was too harsh to withstand for a non-native Finnish travelling to Lapland for the first time.

The day when this image was taken, it was always over -25 degrees, sometimes even going as low as -31 degrees. A short walk in the forest was relaxing, but shorting any image, even with proper gloves on, was not a great experience.

It was just the colour of the sky and snow-covered trees that can compel a photography enthusiast to ignore the cold and make efforts to capture some such frames any day.

