Saariselka, Lapland, Finland

This winter was too harsh to withstand for a non-native Finnish travelling to Lapland for the first time.
The day when this image was taken, it was always over -25 degrees, sometimes even going as low as -31 degrees. A short walk in the forest was relaxing, but shorting any image, even with proper gloves on, was not a great experience.
It was just the colour of the sky and snow-covered trees that can compel a photography enthusiast to ignore the cold and make efforts to capture some such frames any day.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor