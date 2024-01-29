Black Forest, El Paso County, Colorado, USA

Colorado has more sunny days than most states, so when we do get a foggy day, it's exciting!

We were driving in a forested area near Fox Run Park and found this grouping of pines, frosted and snow-covered. The wind was blowing snow so hard across the open road that my husband pulled the truck behind me to try and block some of the wind as I set up to take this photo.

At first sight, I couldn't describe the color of the pine needles (obviously, I enhanced the raw photo for colour), but the needles were a silvery green-grey that was hauntingly beautiful.

