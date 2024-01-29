    Search
    Abandoned Farmhouse, Forsyth, Montana, USA
    By Christopher Cullen

    This old farmhouse has seen better days. It has been abandoned for at least 30 years. The front porch had collapsed by the time I visited. There is no trace of the other farm buildings that once surrounded it. It is situated on the outskirts of a small town that has been almost entirely abandoned since farms in the area started failing about 90 years ago. The farmland around the house is now farmed again but on a huge scale.

    It was bitterly cold - about minus 18 degrees. It was so cold that my tripod parts became loose. It was easier to shoot handheld. The winter conditions, however, made compositions a little easier as the ubiquitous snow and low white cloud helped isolate subjects. I made images of the house set isolated with the plain snow-covered field around it, but in the end, I preferred to capture it through the overgrown trees in a ditch a few hundred yards away.


