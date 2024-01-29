Abandoned Farmhouse, Forsyth, Montana, USA

This old farmhouse has seen better days. It has been abandoned for at least 30 years. The front porch had collapsed by the time I visited. There is no trace of the other farm buildings that once surrounded it. It is situated on the outskirts of a small town that has been almost entirely abandoned since farms in the area started failing about 90 years ago. The farmland around the house is now farmed again but on a huge scale.

It was bitterly cold - about minus 18 degrees. It was so cold that my tripod parts became loose. It was easier to shoot handheld. The winter conditions, however, made compositions a little easier as the ubiquitous snow and low white cloud helped isolate subjects. I made images of the house set isolated with the plain snow-covered field around it, but in the end, I preferred to capture it through the overgrown trees in a ditch a few hundred yards away.

