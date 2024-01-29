A.M. Foster Bridge, Vermont, USA

The A.M. Foster Covered Bridge was designed in 1998 as a replica of a farm bridge now sitting on the Winooski River in Marshfield, Vermont. I've photographed this pretty little bridge in all seasons and at all times of the day, but winter is my favorite season. I took the photo at sunrise in December, the morning after fresh snow had fallen.

Snow still clung onto the trees as the sun lit the top of the Green Mountains in the distance. On this cold morning, the rising sun painted the sky in pink pastel hues that reflected the same color on the mountaintops. The farmer fence balances the left side of the frame and provides an oval leading line pointing to the covered bridge.

This little covered bridge is unique because it sits unencumbered on a hilltop over a small pond, with the beautiful Green Mountains as its backdrop. In recent years, this has become a popular spot to watch the sunset since the sun descends over the mountains.

Vermont is home to more than 100 covered bridges, boasting more covered bridges per square mile than any other state in the United States. Covered bridges are beautiful and historic structures that serve as iconic reminders of 19th-century architecture. They were originally made of wood to lower the cost of building materials. Their fundamental purpose was to shield the trusses and deck from the elements since wooden bridges are vulnerable to rot, especially given our long New England winters and wet seasons.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now