Tahoe National Forest, Truckee, California, USA

Winter's Contrast, Tahoe National Forest, Truckee, California. I took this photo in the Tahoe National Forest, which borders my home in Truckee, California.

This section of the Tahoe National Forest encompasses 40,000 acres of high Sierra wilderness between Truckee and Lake Tahoe, 18 miles to the south as the crow flies. Over the last three years, Fuels reduction efforts have resulted in large, seral openings, such as this one, that provided a panoramic study of contrast and composition on a midwinter afternoon.

My Sony FE 12-24mm GM was the perfect lens to capture this winter landscape which would be filled with sagebrush, manzanita, white thorn, and other undergrowth at other times of the year. The wide-angle lens, the heavy blanket of snow, and the late afternoon sun made for the right combination. That said, this scene and this area are beautiful every day of the year!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now