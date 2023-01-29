Sjusjoen, Lillehammer, Norway

This is one of my favourite winter photography spots, especially after a snowfall.

I arrived just before sunset and was happy to see that the snow-covered marshes were undisturbed. Unfortunately, it was a pretty cold night, and by the time the sun had set and the blue hour had set in, my fingers were so cold that I could not use my tripod.

It is always fascinating to see how the light changes by the minute after sunset, and of course, this results in many exposures to be sure to get the absolute best one.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now