This picture was taken on Mount Terminio, Irpinia, Italy, on January 2023. Given the amount of snow and the difficulty of walking – the snow was 40 to 50 CM deep, and I sank in it up to my knees – I immediately stopped near this frozen lake.

It is a flat land where cows usually graze, as seen from the cattle trough in the centre of the picture.

Due to heavy snow, the land was covered by frozen water, allowing me to capture this picture.

Despite the difficulties due to the weather, I am pretty happy with the result.

