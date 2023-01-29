Lavender Field, Lourmarin, Provence, France

Picture Story

I have always been fascinated by France (without any reason, really), and one of the places on my bucket list was Provence during lavender season. But of course, that season is crowded with tourists but still a place I wanted to visit.

As it happened, I was scheduled to attend a workshop at Monet's Garden (another bucket list item) during April. So, while it was too early for lavender, I couldn't resist taking the train to Provence, renting a car, and hoping against hope there would be a bit of lavender blooming early.

I could not believe my good fortune! After checking into a small B&B in the lovely village of Lourmarin, I asked the owner if he knew of any fields blooming. He indicated it was doubtful, as I was at least two weeks early.

I got into the car regardless and headed off onto side roads and lanes (one of my favourite things to do), hoping against hope. Finally, around a corner was a farm brimming with lavender and no one around as I was too early! I was in lavender heaven as I walked around, taking images everywhere.

While I didn't find lots of lavender during my week wandering, I certainly fulfilled a bucket list item and did it without crowds! It goes to show that sometimes you have to take the chance in case you get lucky! And I am always flexible and adventurous to get to that 'next big find'.

